Menchov looking for a new team

Denis Menchov is already searching for a new team ahead of next season despite having a contract with Geox-TMC through 2012. The sponsor recently announced it would end its support at the end of this season, and the International Cycling Union has said that riders are free to find new teams.

"I've already started to negotiate with other teams. Now, I will calmly consider all options,” he told Russian web site Velolive. “Of course they are first division teams."

He denied that he would be going to the Russian team Katusha, however. “Not true. My future team will be abroad."

Menchov said that he would be happy to remain with the team, if possible. If he does not yet have a contract with another team by then, “why not? After all, I have a contract with them with good conditions,” he said.

Menchov, 33, has twice won the Vuelta a Espana and the Giro d'Italia once. He turned pro with Banesto in 2000 and rode for Rabobank from 2005 to 2010, before joining Geox this year. In 2011 he finished third overall in the Vuelta a Murcia, fifth in the Vuelta a Espana and the Tour of Austria and eighth in the Giro d'Italia.