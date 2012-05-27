Rodriguez crashes during Giro d'Italia time trial re-con

Image 1 of 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) shows his injury from hitting a barrier whilst checking the time trial course (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 2 of 3 Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Giro d'Italia leader Joaquim Rodriguez uncorks the champagne bottle with verve and gusto. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The finale of the Giro d'Italia will decide the overall winner in one of the tightest contests in years, and the tale took another turn on Sunday. Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had a small crash whilst testing the course, his team reported.

“Purito hits crush barrier in a turn during the course recognition,” the team tweeted. It also posted a photo showing a scratch on his upper left arm.

Rodriguez, notorious for having difficulties time trialling, goes into the final stage with a mere 31 seconds lead over Ryder Hesjedal of Garmin-Barracuda. Michele Scarponi of Lampre is third at 1:51.