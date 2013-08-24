Kitchen joins Hitec Products - UCK from Wiggle Honda

Image 1 of 5 Lauren Kitchen (Wiggle Honda Team) bridged across to the leaders (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 5 Lauren Kitchen (Wiggle Honda Team) is just about to catch Ilona Hoeksma (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Maaike Polspoel (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 5 Lauren Kitchen (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 5 Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Cycling Team) in the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 5 The under 23 podium - Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Cycling Team), Sinead Noonan (Jayco-AIS) and Sarah Kent (Jayco-AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Lauren Kitchen is the latest signing announcement for the Hitec Products – UCK team with the Australian set to leave Wiggle Honda.

The two-time Australian under 23 criterium champion has spent this season with Rochelle Gilmore's outfit off the back of a stint with the Rabobank Women's team. In May the 22-year-old claimed two wins in her Dutch base, the Ladies Komtoer Moergestel and Ronde van Oudenbosch.

"I'm really looking forward to 2014 and I hope to further my development with Hitec next season," said Kitchen on her website. "Hitec have been around for 5 or 6 seasons now so they are very established and I am really looking forward to continuing to learn from the top riders in the team as well as looking to further myself and look for my own opportunities," having assisted Giorgia Bronzini to her 15 wins for the season.

"It is also hard of course, I have had a great year with Wiggle Honda and it was really cool to be part of Rochelle's new project this season but at the same time I have to consider my future development, I will miss the girls from Wiggle," the Port Macquarie-native added.

Last week, Hitec also announced the signing of Ashleigh Moolman.



