Robert Wagner must postpone comeback due to knee problems

Image 1 of 3 Robert Thomas Wagner (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Robert Wagner gets ready for the morning's ride. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Robert Wagner of RadioShack-Nissan has had to once again postpone his return to racing. The German had to undergo minor surgery on his left knee, which knocked him out of the Bayern Rundfahrt.

Wagner has not raced since Milan-San Remo in mid-March, due to knee problems. He earlier had minor surgery on the right knee, but the problem has not cleared up. He had hoped to return to racing in Bavaria, but the most recent surgery cost him that opportunity..

“The Bayern Rundfahrt is my favourite race, too bad that I can't start there,” the 29-year-old told Radsport-News.com.

He now hopes to make his comeback at the Berlin ProRace on June 10, as part of the German national team. “I already have the okay to start there.”

Meanwhile, he is riding again – more or less. “I am on the bike again, but it is more rehabilitation that training.”