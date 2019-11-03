Rigoberto Urán aiming for December return to training

Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First) is hoping to return to training in December following a lengthy rehabilitation from a crash in the Vuelta a España in August that landed him in an intensive care unit.

The charismatic Colombian gave a press conference before his 'Giro de Rigo' gran fondo.

Urán, 32, crashed on stage 6 of the Vuelta on wet roads, suffering a fractured shoulder blade and collarbone, several broken ribs and a punctured lung. He underwent seven hours of surgery and spent 20 days in the hospital.

Doctors removed a plate that had been affixed to his collarbone after a previous crash and replaced it with a new one, and also attached a metal plate to stablise his scapula.

It was several weeks before he was well enough to take the long flight to Colombia and he has continued his recovery at home.

"My recovery has been very slow because of what happened and because after age 30 it is more difficult, or so Lucho Herrera says.

"I haven't ridden the bike again but I hope to do so in December and then start training for the coming year."

Urán thanked his supporters and admitted that there were moments when he considered giving up, saying when he got back up "it was because of the love of the people. Thanks to the Colombian people because in my most difficult moment I received the love of all."

A number of Urán's fellow WorldTour riders took part in Sunday's gran fondo, including Tour de France winner Egan Bernal, Urán's teammates Dani Martínez and Sergio Higuita, and Sergio Henao.