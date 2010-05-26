Riders recovering after colliding with Jeep at Rás

The 2010 FBD Insurance Ras route. (Image credit: FBD Insurance Rás)

A Jeep that had entered the route of FBD Insurance Rás’ second stage left four riders in hospital and led organisers to neutralise the first stage in the race’s history. After being treated at the scene for more than an hour the riders were taken to hospital, with one Spanish rider suffering from a broken leg and losing part of a finger.

Three affected riders came from the Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon squad while an Italian from Nippo was also transported to hospital. The Jeep entered the route after the breakaway but before the peloton had passed through before colliding with the bunch.

Stage one winner Dan Craven (Rapha Condor Sharp) looked set to lose his race lead after being stuck in the peloton, but the rider was just happy to escape the incident without being injured more seriously.

“Six guys went down, and I was actually in seventh position. I was the first guy who didn’t fall,” Craven told fbdinsuranceras.com. “Some riders went over the top of the jeep. That’s why the race had to be stopped, as you have to make sure the riders are okay – and alive – in a situation like that.”

Reports suggest that the Spanish rider - who was most seriously injured - would be able to have the tip of his finger reattached. Another rider from the Spanish squad also fractured his leg while the Italian suffered lacerations from the vehicle’s windscreen.