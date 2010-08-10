Riders excited after preview of 2011 worlds course

Hayden Roulston (Team HTC - Columbia) finishes ahead of the pack in Denmark (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)

Riders from the professional peloton are already looking forward to next year’s UCI Road World Championships after getting a preview of the course for the event at last week’s Tour of Denmark. Hayden Roulston, who won the race’s final stage that included four laps of the world championship circuit, led the chorus of riders who expect a small bunch sprint to prevail next year.

"It's a fantastic route, very different from Zolder," Roulston told copenhagen2011.dk. "I don't believe it'll be a mass sprint, but perhaps a sprint in a medium size group."

Roulston held the peloton at bay on the finishing circuit, crossing the line just two seconds ahead of a 54-strong chase group. It was a similar scenario to that which the riders expect next year.

"It won't be a sprinter like Alessandro Petacchi or a climber like Damiano Cunego who'll take the gold medal here,” said Jens Voigt. “The route favours types like Cancellara or Breschel who both have the necessary power for a finish like this."

Tour of Denmark winner Jakob Fuglsang expects the circuit to be suited to a rider like his current teammate Matti Breschel. "This route is great. It opens up the possibility for anything but a mass sprint. It's a perfect match for Matti Breschel."

Rudersdal mayor Erik Fabrin was pleased with the dry run the course got during this year’s tour, despite the wet conditions. "We are very satisfied and it's an incredible amount of spectators considering today’s weather. We can learn a lot from today’s stage in preparation for the world championships next year," said Fabrin.