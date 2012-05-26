Riders disqualified on Giro d'Italia's penultimate stage

Image 1 of 2 New South Afrrican road champion Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) answered his critics in devastating fashion (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Up to four riders are said to have been disqualified from the penultimate stage of the Giro d'Italia for holding on to the team cars on the stage climbs. It has been confirmed that Robert Hunter (Garmin-Barracuda) was one of them, and stage 18 winner Andrea Guardini of Farnese Vini-Selle Italia has told Italian television that he was also disqualified. The other riders have not been confirmed.

The 20th stage is the Giro's so-called “queen stage” and contains five climbs, including the Mortirolo and the finishing Stelvio, making it an exceptionally difficult stage for sprinters and other non-climbers.

