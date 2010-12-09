Rider killed in highway crash

The scene of the accident in southern Italy where eight cyclists on a training ride were killed by a motorist. (Image credit: AFP)

Just days after eight people were killed in Italy after an intoxicated driver ran into their training group (pictured right), a man has died after being hit by a drunk driver on the Pacific Highway near Gwandalan, on the NSW central coast.

The deceased was believed to be in his 30s and riding with a woman in the highway's breakdown lane at about 6.15am when a sedan, driven by a 30-year-old man, struck the rider head on. The impact threw the rider into the oncoming lane and he died instantly.

Police have confirmed that the vehicle's driver returned a positive roadside breathe test and he has been taken to Toukley police station where he is assisting with enquiries.

The female rider was unharmed.