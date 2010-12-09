Rider killed in highway crash
Head on impact with drunk driver kills rider instantly
Just days after eight people were killed in Italy after an intoxicated driver ran into their training group (pictured right), a man has died after being hit by a drunk driver on the Pacific Highway near Gwandalan, on the NSW central coast.
The deceased was believed to be in his 30s and riding with a woman in the highway's breakdown lane at about 6.15am when a sedan, driven by a 30-year-old man, struck the rider head on. The impact threw the rider into the oncoming lane and he died instantly.
Police have confirmed that the vehicle's driver returned a positive roadside breathe test and he has been taken to Toukley police station where he is assisting with enquiries.
The female rider was unharmed.
