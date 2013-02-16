Ride Sun Valley mountain bike festival adds enduro race

A mountain biker flies down smooth, fast singletrack in Sun Valley, Idaho (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

The third annual Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival will return to Sun Valley, Idaho on June 29 - July 6, 2013 with a new super enduro highlighting eight days of races and events.

With a $5,000 purse, Sun Valley Shimano Super Enduro will offer four different downhill stages and one bike park stage for riders to test their skill and ability to keep the throttle wide open.

"This style of racing suits Sun Valley perfectly and with over 11,000 vertical feet of descending over two days. Riders are definitely going to feel as though they got their money's worth. The trails are fast and flowy and more about speed and flow than sheer technical skill which makes it possible for all levels of riders to compete and have a blast," said event director Greg Randolph.

Recently named as an IMBA Epic Ride Center, Sun Valley hosted the US Cross Country Mountain Bike National Championships in 2011 and 2012. In addition, Ride Sun Valley will play host to the US Marathon National Championship in 2013 and 2014.

For more information, visit ridesunvalleysuperenduro.athlete360.com or www.ridesunvalley.com.

2013 Ride Sun Valley

June 29-30: Super Enduro

July 1-2: Bike Demo and Expo

July 3: Ketchum Criterium (road and team relay categories)

July 5-6: MASSV Music Festival www.massvmusicfest.com

July 6: US Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships

July 6: Bald Juan Cross Country