Ride Ireland in 2014! WIN the Ultimate Irish Cycling Holiday for Two
Competition open to Australian readers only
Retrace some of the highlights of the 2014 Giro d'Italia's Grande Partenza along Ireland's winding roads, across stunning landscapes and through its modern and historic cities.
Prize will include:
- 2 economy return air fares from any major Australian port to Dublin
- 2 nights 4 star accommodation in Dublin
- 8 days Glens of Antrim Tour plus 3 days West Waterford - South Tipperary Tour for 2 people
- 7 days car rental
- Bike hire included in the tours
If you're based in Australia, click here for your chance to win the ultimate Irish cycling holiday for two.
