Rick Zabel enjoying early season apprenticeship at BMC
Son of German great keeping career goals close to his chest
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
German cycling is experiencing a renaissance of sorts with cyclists such as Tony Martin, Andre Greipel, John Degenkolb, Marcel Kittel and even the BMC trio of Marcus Burghardt, Dominik Nerz and first-year pro Rick Zabel making all the right headlines with world championship and Tour de France victories.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy