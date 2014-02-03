BMC Racing Team with clear goals for Dubai Tour

Image 1 of 4 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 A happy Thor Hushovd (BMC) after winning stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 3 of 4 Peter Velits in his new team kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Taylor Phinney (BMC) at the wind tunnel testing facility in Brackley (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins)

The four-stage Dubai Tour which begins Wednesday with a 10-kilometer individual time trial is Taylor Phinney's next goal of the season.

"Nobody really knows what to expect but we go there with high objectives," Max Sciandri said of BMC's objectives. "We want to target the time trial with Taylor Phinney, without forgetting we also have Steve Cummings, Thor Hushovd and Peter Velits. We also have Thor for the sprints and Taylor has been trying himself in those, too, I saw at the Tour de San Luis."

Hushovd, the reigning Norwegian national road champion, said he is coming off a solid block of training at the team's camp in Spain. "I want to see how my form starts," he said. "If I can win a nice race at the beginning of the year, it's good and takes a bit of the pressure off."

Velits – the reigning Slovakian national time trial champion – said he is anxious to test himself in his first race for the BMC Racing Team.





"I will try my best and be helpful for the team. I feel very good in the team and there's always a good mood, which is important."