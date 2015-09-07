Boonen, Gilbert and Van Avermaet lead Belgium at Richmond World Championships

Image 1 of 5 Giro d'Italia sage 18 winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC) Image 2 of 5 Tom Boonen wins stage 3 of the 2015 Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) victory salute (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Jolien D'Hoore (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 5 Sep Vanmarcke was relaxed at the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

Belgium announced its team for the Richmond UCI Road World Championships, and as expected will line up behind Classics stars Tom Boonen, Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet for the elite men's road race. The trio will be supported by Boonen's trade teammates Iljo Keisse, Nikolas Maes and Stijn Vandenbergh, Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tiesj Benoot, the only member of Lotto Soudal to make the team.

Lotto Soudal's men were relegated to the reserves list, with Jens Debusschere, Jurgen Roelandts, Tosh Van Der Sande and Quickstep's Yves Lampert sitting on the bench.

Lampaert and Belgian champion Jurgen Van den Broeck will compete in the individual time trial.

Jolien D'Hoore leads the elite women's squad. The Belgian champion had a strong showing in the Boels Rental Ladies Tour, winning the first two stages and leading for two days.

Belgium for the UCI Road World Championships:

Elite men: Tom Boonen, Stijn Vandenbergh, Nikolas Maes and Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quick Step), Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge), Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto-Jumbo). Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal). Reserves: Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal), Yves Lampaert (Team Quick Step), Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal)

Elite women: Jessie Daams, Sofie De Vuyst, Jolien D'Hoore, Annelies Dom, Kaat Hannes, Anisha Vekemans. Reserves: Ann-Sophie Duyck, Lotte Kopecky

Under-23 men: Benjamin Declercq, Laurens De Plus, Maxime Farazijn, Nathan Van Hooydonck, Kenneth Van Rooy. Reserves: Daan Myngheer, Ruben Wrist, Dries Van Gestel

Junior men: Stan Dewulf, Robbe Ghys, Bjorg Lambrecht, Jasper Philipsen, Thomas Vereecken, Aaron Verwilst. Reserves: Cedric Bullens, Ward Jaspers, Célestin Leymans

Junior women: Nathalie Bex, Lenny Druyts, Eva Maria Palm, Fenna Vanhoutte. Reserves: Lynn Mariën, Cloé Minet