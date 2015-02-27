Richmond 2015 schedule and route changes announced

Image 1 of 6 The rainbow jersey of Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Taylor Phinney talks to the media after riding the 2015 world time trial championship course in Richmond (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 3 of 6 Team USA Racing on Monument Avenue (Image credit: Nick Davis) Image 4 of 6 Racing down historic Monument Avenue (Image credit: Josh Lopez) Image 5 of 6 The cobbles of Libby Hill Park in Richmond, Virginia. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 6 of 6 Looking down from the top of Libby Hill in Richmond, Virginia (Image credit: Laura Weislo)

The schedule for the 2015 World Championships in Richmond has been revealed. Organisers of the event have also announced a number of minor changes to the route previously announced in February last year. The eight-day competition will take place between September 20 and 27, with a day of team time trial training on Saturday before racing commences.

There is little surprise in the general schedule with the team time trial kicking things off as it has for the last three editions of the World Championships. The junior women will begin the individual time trial programme on the second day, which culminates in the elite men’s event two days later. There will be a break in competition on Thursday 24, allowing the teams to reconnoitre the road course ahead of the weekend.

Some of the events have been moved forward by 30 minutes or more to ensure prime-time coverage on European television including the elite men’s, which will begin at 9am local time.

“We’ve been able to incorporate many of the things we learned from the official test event, the USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships, which was held last spring, in order to provide the best experience for racers, fans and Central Virginians alike,” Richmond CEO Tim Miller said on the event website. “We can’t wait to showcase Richmond to the world and for the world to experience everything Richmond has to offer.”

As well as the schedule a number of modifications to the original routes. The start to the team time trial has been moved several miles north from Rocketts Landing to the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, taking in the North Side of Richmond before joining the original course. There has been a small alteration to the road race route to reduce the disruption caused by the event. Most notably, however, is the addition of the 23rd Street Climb to all road races. Originally, the climb had only been penned for the elite riders but the organisers wanted to test the younger generation.

“We heard resoundingly from several national federations, and the U23 and Junior cyclists in particular, who have visited the area and ridden the course that they wanted to take on the gruelling, partially cobbled 23rd Street climb,” Miller said. “After reviewing the technical elements with the UCI, we’ve decided to give these young athletes their chance to attack a climb that could serve as a springboard to victory.”

2015 Richmond World Championships schedule

Saturday, September 19: Team Time Trial Training, Start: 9 am – Finish: 12 pm

Saturday, September 19: Time Trial Circuit Training, Start: 1 pm – Finish: 2:30 pm

Sunday, September 20: Team Time Trial (Women), Start: 11:30 am – Finish: 12:55 pm

Sunday, September 20: Team Time Trial (Men), Start: 1:30 pm – Finish: 3:35 pm

Monday, September 21: Individual Time Trial (Jr Women), Start: 10 am Finish: 11:10 am

Monday, September 21: Individual Time Trial (U23 Men), Start: 11:30 am – Finish: 3:50 pm

Tuesday, September 22: Individual Time Trial (Jr Men), Start: 9:30 am – Finish: 1:05 pm

Tuesday, September 22: Individual Time Trial (Elite Women), Start: 1:30 pm – Finish: 4:45 pm

Wednesday, September 23: Individual Time Trial (Elite Men), Start: 1 pm – Finish: 3:35 pm

Thursday, September 24: Road Race Training, Start: 10 am – Finish: 12 pm

Friday, September 25: Road Race (Jr Women), Start: 10 am – Finish: 11:50 am

Friday, September 25: Road Race (U23 Men), Start: 12:45 pm – Finish: 4:50 pm

Saturday, September 26: Road Race (Jr Men), Start: 9 am – Finish: 12:15 pm

Saturday September 26: Road Race (Elite Women), Start: 1 pm – Finish: 4:25 pm

Sunday, September 27: Road Race (Elite Men), Start: 9 am – Finish: 3:40 pm