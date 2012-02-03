Ricco's CONI hearing postponed by bad weather

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Riccardo Ricco signs a souvenir (Image credit: Team Meridiana-Kamen) Image 3 of 3 Riccardo Riccò (Meridiana-Kamen) (Image credit: Team Meridiana-Kamen)

Riccardo Ricco's hearing before the Italian national anti-doping tribunal has been postponed. The severe winter weather which has taken control of Europe prevented two consultants from attending.

The president of the tribunal ordered that the proceedings be postponed until further notice, after being informed that the two consultants were unable to reach the Olympic stadium in Rome. A statement from the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) said that, “the aforementioned absences – in a particularly delicate and complex proceeding with a technical-scientific profile – could negatively affect the decision.”

A new date was not announce but the proceeding is expected to be scheduled again in a few weeks.

Ricco had previously announced that he would not attend the hearing.

The case stems from Ricco's hospitalisation last February, when he allegedly said he had given himself a blood transfusion. The prosecution has requested he be given a 12-year ban.