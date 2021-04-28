Ribble's all-alloy e-bike for roadies

Ribble has expanded its e-bike offering with new derivatives, catering for those riders seeking value and the gram counters.

If you desire a Ribble e-bike but don’t want to extend your budget, there is the Endurance AL e. This is an aluminium e-bike with many of the aero shaping frame details you’d find on Ribble’s premium composite bikes, but with a more affordable alloy construction.

Although the Endurance AL e is heavier than an Endurance SL e Hero, it still manages to be a very light e-bike, at only 13kg.

The most noticeable difference between Ribble’s carbon fibre and new aluminium e-bike frames, in appearance, is the seat stay design. On the carbon fibre e-bikes there is a slight straitening of seat stay, as its bridges to join the seat tube, whilst on the aluminium versions, the seat stays trace a straight line between the rear dropout and seat tube.

Ribble is marketing the Endurance AL e at £2,799.00, with a build that uses Shimano’s 105 R7000 2x11 drivetrain, rolling Mavic Ksyrium S 25 wheels fitted with Continental Grand Prix GT tyres.

Alloy with all the aero

The brand’s existing Endurance SL e is now viable in a Hero build. Featuring some choice components, Ribble’s product team has managed to make the carbon-fibre Endurance SL e credibly light, at only 10.5kg.

Retaining its 250W Mahle EBM X35 rear hub motor, the Endurance SL e Hero has a neatly integrated batty pack and very little mass to roll around, thanks to the combination of Toray T1000 and T800 fibres in its construction.

For Ribble to achieve the 10.5kg target weight for its Endurance SL e Hero, a great deal of carbon fibre was used to upgrade this e-bike component specification.

The LEVEL 5 integrated cockpit is not only aero but also preciously light, whilst LEVEL DB35 Superlight EBM composite wheels reduce rotating mass.

The Endurance SL e Hero build features a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150 drivetrain, and LEVEL DB35 Superlight EBM carbon wheels, rolling Schwalbe PRO ONE TT tyres. It prices at £6.999.00.

