Revamped Procycling magazine out this week

The latest issue of Procycling includes exclusive interviews with Classics stars Fabian Cancellara and Tom Boonen in a refreshed new look magazine, on sale this week.

Procycling April 2016 focuses on the Tour of Flanders – the 100th edition of the race – and includes exclusive interviews and photo shoots with Tom Boonen and Cancellara, the two talents who have dominated the cobbled Classics for more than 10 years.

The refreshed magazine includes new sections, such as Debrief -a data-driven analysis of the top riders’ latest performances, and Race Culture, which immerses readers in the colour and glamour at the world’s best and most fascinating races. Plus, Jens Voigt joins the team as a monthly columnist and gives his unique take on all the recent race action.

Procycling editor Edward Pickering said: “We just made the best cycling magazine in the world even better.”

“After listening to feedback from our readers, tapping into the creative talents here at the magazine and looking hard at the sport as it is in 2016, we’ve updated the look of Procycling to keep it well ahead of the opposition and to give our audience even more insight into the best sport in the world.”

“We’ve also increased our coverage of the Women’s WorldTour, kicking off with an interview with Nikki Harris, and we will continue to test the very best in pro-level tech. Of course we’ll still be reporting on the sport from the inside, from the races themselves, with some of the best writers in the business.”

Procycling was established in April 1999 and for 17 years has taken English-speaking readers to the heart of the world’s toughest sport.

The latest issue of Procycling includes: