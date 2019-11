Retro Gallery: Tour Down Under through time

Image 1 of 68 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 68 Simon Gerrans takes the win atop Old Willunga Hill and captures Orica GreenEdge's first-ever Tour Down Under stage win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 68 Andy Schleck takes time out with a new found friend (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 68 Thor Hushovd in his Credit Agricole days (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 68 Martin Elmiger won the race in 2007 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 68 Pat Jonker is a former winner of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 68 Cadel Evans in the rainbow jersey in 2010 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 68 Luis Leon Sanchez winning at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 68 Former US road champion George Hincapie (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 68 Johan Bruyneel before USADA issued their report (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 68 Lance Armstrong retired for a second time in his career in 2011 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 68 Chris Sutton won Sky's first race in 2010 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 68 Simon Gerrans won the race in 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 68 Óscar Freire raced at the Tour Down Under for Katusha (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 68 A young Richie Porte in his Saxo Bank days (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 68 Mark Cavendish at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 68 Mark Cavendish had a heavy fall at the Tour Down Under in 2011 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 68 Former BMC and Lampre rider Alessandro Ballan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 68 Timmy Duggan in his stars and stripes kit at the 2013 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 68 Eddy Merckx, Cristian Prudhomme and Julien Goupil (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 68 Team Sky at the 2013 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 68 A smashed up bike post crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 68 A truck gets in the way of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 68 The podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 68 Richie Porte with a furry friend (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 68 Mark Cavendish and Lance Armstrong (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 68 Will Clarke with UniSA (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 68 Alberto Ongarato took a spare wheel with him (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 68 An Argos-Shimano rider gets aero at the 2013 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 68 Marcel Kittel with a local snake (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 68 Simon Gerrans beats Tom-Jelte Slagter in the 2013 race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 68 Julian Kern looks like an extra from a mummy movie after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 68 André Greipel holds a joey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 68 Philippe Gilbert races in his rainbow stripes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 68 André Greipel dons a few extra layers on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 68 Michael Rogers leads the way during a stage of the 2011 race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 68 André Greipel sprays the champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 68 The HTC team give the cameras a wave (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 68 Adam Hansen tries to stay cool in the Aussie heat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 68 Kevin Seeldraeyers tries out a new bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 68 Stuart O'Grady keeps refreshed during the 2008 edition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 68 The peloton make their way to Willunga Hill (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 68 Matt White after winning stage 4 of the 2005 race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 68 Alberto Contador takes his first win after suffering a cerebral cavernoma (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 68 Stuart O'Grady with his family (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 68 Robbie McEwan celebrates after winning the opening stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 68 Alejandro Valverde during the 2010 race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 68 Chris Froome races in Sky colours for the first time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 68 Cadel Evans signs a few autographs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 68 George Hincapie relaxes before a stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 68 Allan Davis celebrates his overall victory in 2009 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 68 Lance Armstrong makes his return to racing with Astana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 68 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 68 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 68 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 68 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 68 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 68 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 68 What else is in store for Cameron Meyer this year? (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 60 of 68 The Lotto Belisol lead out train in action at the Tour Down Under Classic (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 61 of 68 With Lance Armstrong at the start of the Tour Down Under in 2011 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 62 of 68 The 2013 Tour Down Under podium: Thomas, Slagter and Moreno (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 63 of 68 It wouldn't be Tour Down Under without some local wildlife, Philippe Gilbert was happy to get involved (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 64 of 68 Matt Lloyd attacks up Old Willunga Hill during last year's Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 65 of 68 Luke Roberts helps Pat Jonker up Old Willunga Hill during the 2004 Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 66 of 68 Geraint Thomas (Sky) takes to the stage after proving strongest up Corkscrew Road (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 67 of 68 Timmy Duggan in action during the People's Choice Classic criterium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 68 of 68 Gerrans continued his good form onto the Tour Down Under where he won the race for a second time. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

With the 2017 Tour Down Under about to wrap up on Sunday with the final stage, Cyclingnews has gone back over our archives to present a gallery of previous editions of the race.

Click here to see the gallery.