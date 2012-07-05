Report: Witnesses in Armstrong case unmasked?

Image 1 of 7 Tour de France veteran George Hincapie prepares for the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 7 Expect to see Lance Armstrong in suit and tie this fall if his case goes to arbitration (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 7 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) speaks somberly about rehabbing his broken leg. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 7 The US Postal boys patrol the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Caroline Yang) Image 5 of 7 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin Barracuda) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 7 David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 7 Lance Armstrong with the new Discovery Channel team strip (Image credit: Tim Maloney/Cyclingnews.com)

Four former teammates of Lance Armstrong will receive six month bans after they confessed to doping and testified against the seven-time Tour de France winner, according to De Telegraaf.

George Hincapie, Levi Leipheimer, Christian Vande Velde and David Zabriskie are said to have given evidence in the USADA investigation which has charged Armstrong with doping. All four riders are currently taking part in the Tour de France, but in recent weeks, USA Cycling revealed they opted not to be considered for the Olympic Games.

Today's report, which is front-page news, also names Garmin-Sharp boss Jonathan Vaughters. It is not clear whether Vaughters too will face suspension.

"Miraculously, USADA has arranged for the suspensions to begin at the start at the end of the season so that they are able to race both the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana," the article states.

In mid June, USADA formally charged Armstrong with doping with the use of evidence gathered in the investigation into potential doping on the United States Postal Service (USPS) (1996-2004), Discovery Channel (2005-2007), Astana (2009) and RadioShack (2010) cycling teams. Johan Bruyneel, Dr. Pedro Celaye, Dr. Luis Garcia del Moral, Dr. Michele Ferrari, and Mr. Pepe Marti are also accused of a variety of doping violations, from the administration of doping products, trafficking, assisting and abetting and covering up.

Within the 15-page letter detailing the charges, USADA pointed to 10 witnesses to the alleged conduct, made up of cyclists and cycling team employees, but until now their identities remained secret.