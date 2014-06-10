Report: Nuyens to be treated for minor heart problem

Image 1 of 3 Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Nick Nuyens (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Nick Nuyens signing autographs for the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nick Nuyens has joined the list of riders diagnosed with minor heart problems. The Belgian Garmin-Sharp rider is to undergo minor surgery today in Brussels and is expected to be training again by the end of the week.

According to Nieuwsblad.be, the 34-year-old first notice an increased heartbeat during the Bayern Rundfahrt last month. Examinations showed what the problem was, and the procedure was scheduled. The Belgian's issues can be dealt with through a catheter inserted in the groin and snaked up to the heart, according to the paper.

Nuyens’ problem is considered a minor one and if left untreated, would not have endangered his career.

This year both Niels Albert and Will Walker have been forced to end their careers due to severe heart arrhythmia, and Robert Gesink is preparing to return to racing after undergoing a minor heart procedure.