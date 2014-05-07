Gesink has successful surgery

Image 1 of 3 Robert Gesink (Team Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Robert Gesink (Belkin) before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 2013 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec podium (L-R): Arthur Vichot, Robert Gesink and Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International)

Robert Gesink (Belkin) has undergone successful surgery to treat his cardiac arrhythmia, the team have announced.

"I am very pleased to put these insecure times behind me. I will start my recovery with full confidence and hope to know more about my schedule soon," Gesink said in a team press release this morning.

Gesink was forced to temporarily withdraw from racing in April due to repeated cardiac arrhythmia episodes. The Dutch rider has been suffering from the issue for several years.

The 27-year-old’s last race was the Vuelta a País Vasco at the beginning of April, which he abandoned on the penultimate stage while sitting in 18th position. He was set to ride the Ardennes classics before the announcement on April 15.

Gesink is already back on the bike and has done some training since the operation. However, the team is yet to plan Gesink’s schedule for the rest of the year. It is hoped that Gesink will be able to return to racing as soon as possible.

Belkin will begin racing at the Giro d’Italia and the Tour of California this weekend. Steven Kruijswijk and Wilco Kelderman will lead the team’s general classification ambitions at the Giro.

