Renovated "Pont Gibus" returns to Paris-Roubaix in 2013
Duclos-Lassalle launches works to famous cobbled sector
After a five-year absence, the cobbled sector linking Wallers to Hélesmes will return to Paris-Roubaix in 2013.
The 1600-metre, four-star stretch officially christened "Pont Gibus" in homage to the nickname given to Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle during his career had its renovations officially launched on Monday. The work will be carried out by the Friends of Paris Roubaix, the Raismes School of Horticulture, the department of Nord-Pas de Calais and the ASO with around € 1 million being spent on the sector and its surrounds. Six-hundred-metres of the sector will be completely refurbished.
Duclos-Lassalle, who used the sector as a launch pad to victory in both 1992 and 1993, said it was "heartwarming to see the future renaissance" of Pont Gibus.
An announcement will be made in December as to where the sector will fall in the 2013 parcours.
