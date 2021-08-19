Remi Cavagna extends contract at Deceuninck-QuickStep

Remi Cavagna from Deceunick QuickStep team jubilates as he wins the French cycling championship in Epinal eastern France on June 20 2021 Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON AFP Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZONAFP via Getty Images

Remi Cavagna has signed a two-year contract extension at Deceuninck-QuickStep, with the Frenchman now tied to the Belgian squad until the end of 2023.

The 26-year-old has been with Patrick Lefevere’s team since moving into the WorldTour at the start of 2017 and has enjoyed consistent success, with stage wins at the 2019 Vuelta a España and Tour of California, as in this year’s editions of the Tour de Romandie and the Tour de Pologne. He also won the French national road race title earlier this year.

"I couldn’t be happier! Staying with this fantastic team is like a dream that goes on and on," he said in a press release issued by his team.

"I always dreamed of riding for the Wolfpack and having the opportunity to be here and improve in this environment is incredible. I’m proud to ride in my French National Champion jersey for the number one team in the world.

"I want to thank Patrick Lefevere for the confidence and also the staff, because they too are an important part and one of the reasons this squad is so strong. Deceuninck-QuickStep is a team that always goes for the win and I hope to contribute with some more victories in the future."

Lefevere has been relatively quiet in the transfer market this summer, and has been focused on retaining talent rather than making any major marque signings. After losing Sam Bennett in an acrimonious split, the Belgian team boss is still looking for at least one more sprinter, with the departure of Alvaro Hodeg to UAE Team Emirates also set to take place at the end of the current campaign.

Mark Cavendish is expected to stay but, despite winning four stages and the green jersey at the Tour de France, the veteran rider has yet to sign a new deal. Elia Viviani has also been linked with a return to the team after both he and Cofidis explained that they were parting ways. However, the contract extension for Cavanga represents strong business for Lefevere.

"We know Rémi since his U23 days and we have always believed in him, not only because his potential was obvious, but also because he’s hard-working and always with his feet on the ground, giving his everything for the team and keen on becoming better," Lefevere said.

"To have him on the team for the next two years gives us a lot of pleasure and we look forward to seeing more great things from him."