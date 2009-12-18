Remembering US Cyclo-cross Nationals

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) descending in third place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The mud and snow are barely cleaned from the jerseys and bikes of the thousands who raced at the US Cyclo-cross National Championships last weekend in Bend, Oregon. And the memories are still fresh in the minds of all who attended, including photographer Dave McElwaine, who provided many of the images of the championships seen on Cyclingnews.

"It was the best cyclo-cross national championships that I've ever been to. USAC should be really proud," said McElwaine to Cyclingnews. "The town of Bend turned out to be the perfect blend of location and weather. The town itself was great... We had an ideal setup, the crowds were enormous, the course was fantastic and the conditions were epic."

Relive the fun by checking out McElwaine's favorite photos. Links to complete galleries of photos, many yet unpublished, can be found for the elite, collegiate, juniors, masters and singlespeed races.

McElwaine described the buzz that surrounded the race and racers who turned up in droves. "Racers loved it and can't wait to go back. I feel the same way."

Fortunately, everyone will have that chance. In 2010, cyclo-cross nationals return to Bend on December 9-12.