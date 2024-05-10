Remember his name - Matthew Brennan shows his teenage sprint talents at Circuit de Wallonie

By
published

18-year-old Briton battles with De Lie, Zingle, Mozzato, Stewart in bunch sprint

Matthew Brennan (right) on the Circuit de Wallonie podium alongside Arnaud De Lie and Axel Zingle
Matthew Brennan (right) on the Circuit de Wallonie podium alongside Arnaud De Lie and Axel Zingle

Remember this name: Matthew Brennan. The 18-year-old British rider is expected to be one of the best sprinters of the next generation and has quickly proven his talents and speed, even amongst the  professionals.   

Racing for Visma-Lease A Bike's development team, Brennan sprinted to third place behind Arnaud De Lie and Axel Zingle at the end of the Circuit de Wallonie on Thursday, beating a host of other WorldTour riders, including Jake Stewart and Luca Mozzato, in the bunch finish in Charleroi.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

