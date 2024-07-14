Remco Evenepoel tightens grip on Tour de France podium in second tough Pyrenean stage 

By
published

Belgian distanced by top two rivals, but more than five minutes ahead of Joao Almeida 

Soudal Quick-Step team's Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel cycles in the final ascent of the Plateau de Beille during the 15th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 197,7 km between Loudenvielle and Plateau de Beille, in the Pyrenees mountains, southwestern France, on July 14, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) climbs Plateau de Beille (Image credit: Getty Images)

History repeated itself for Remco Evenepoel on Sunday as for the second time in 24 hours, the Belgian crossed the finish line in a Tour de France Pyrenean stage in third place. Yet again he had been distanced by top two GC favourites Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard — but yet again, all the way up to the day's summit finish, Evenepoel had never looked to be in trouble. And with each upward pedal stroke, his podium position in the overall rankings looked increasingly secure, too.

Previously three and a half minutes ahead of fourth-placed João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) after stage 15's latest major mountain test, Evenepoel has now increased his advantage over the Portuguese racer by five minutes. And to round off a great day for Soudal-QuickStep, Remco’s key climbing lieutenant Mikel Landa finished fourth on the stage and has now moved into the top five on GC. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.