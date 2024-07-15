Remco Evenepoel: 'I'm proud that I was also faster than Pantani' on Plateau de Beille

By
published

Belgian now prioritises defending third overall during Tour de France's final week

Remco Evenepoel racing through the Pyrenees during stage 15 of the 2024 Tour de France
Remco Evenepoel racing through the Pyrenees during stage 15 of the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

From fans to riders to the media, Tadej Pogačar´s record-breaking ascent of the Plateau de Beille on Sunday's stage 15 of the Tour de France has impacted massively in the sport. 

On Monday´s rest day, the race's best young rider, third-placed overall Remco Evenepoel, added his name to those impressed by the Slovenian's performance.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.