Relive the 2015 Flanders Classics - Video

As we count down to the day that would have hosted the 2020 Tour of Flanders, it's OK to lament the fact that the race won't take place as initially scheduled this year, but we do have the past to look at and remember the glory days of riders battling the cobbles and each other on the iconic roads and 'bergs of Belgium.

In this 2015 highlight video from the race organisers, we can watch the stars of spring do their thing in a quest for history. It may not have the nail-biting tension of not knowing who will walk away with the day's trophy, but race scenes from five years ago can still generate goose bumps.

Watch the video above to relive the best moments from the Flanders Classics - Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Gent-Wevelgem, Dwars door Vlaanderen, Tour of Flanders, Scheldeprijs and De Brabantse PIjl from 2015.