Reijnen escapes serious injury after Dwars door Vlaanderen crash

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) is hoping to be back to racing this weekend despite suffering a heavy crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday.

Reijen was in the bunch with around 50 kilometres left of the race when he was seen veering off the road and into a field.

Television images moments later showed him in a large ditch at the side of the road being attended to by the race’s medical staff.

The scene was concerning but his team allayed fears for his wellbeing with a post on their Twitter account saying: “All good! @Kielreijnen has a sore neck, but nothing broken, and will be ready to race again Sunday. # DDV.”

Alongside the comment was a photo of Reijnen, with a hospital band on his wrist, giving the thumbs up to the camera, outside the team’s hotel on the outskirts of Bruges.

Trek-Segafredo had hoped to be in contention for a good result at Dwars door Vlaanderen but, in the end, Eduard Theuns was their best finisher in 31st.

Reijnen is expected to race at this Sunday’s Gent-Wevelgem.