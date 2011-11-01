Registration opens for Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships

The men head out onto the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Organisers of the 2012 UCI Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky announced the opening of online registration, which begins November 2 at 8AM EDT.

Riders can register on BikeReg.com for one of 18 age groups of five-year increments from 30 to 75+. Pre-registration allows riders to be assigned to qualifying heats for any field with more than 80 riders entered.

The qualifying heats will run January 12-13, 2012 with a limit of 60-70 riders per heat, a maximum of eight heats per field. 80 riders will move onto the championship final, with five coming from a repechage event consisting of riders who failed to make the final in the qualifying heats.

Riders will be lined up by random draw for the qualifying heats, and called up by their order of finish in the qualifying heats for the championship final. A consolation final will be held to determine finishing places 81-onward.

Registration costs $75 per rider through December 15th. On December 16th the entry fee rises to $100 per rider and closes on January 8th. On-site registration will be available for $125.

To be eligible, riders must have a race age of 30 or older and hold an international racing license. Riders are not able to compete if they have participated in the UCI elite cyclo-cross world championships, continental cyclo-cross championships or any UCI World Cup during the 2011-2012 season, have been a member of a UCI-registered team in any discipline during the 2011-2012 season, or have appeared in the UCI elite rankings or have earned UCI points during the 2011-2012 season.

2012 UCI Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships schedule:

Thursday, January 12th:

Qualifying Heats for: Men 50-54; Men 30-34; Men 40-44; Men 55-59; and Women 30-34

Repechage: Men 50-54; Men 30-34; Men 40-44; and Men 55-59

Friday, January 13th:

Qualifying Heats: Men 35-39; Men 45-49; Women 35-39; and Women 40-44;

Repechage: Women 30-34; Men 35-39; Men 45-49; Women 35-39; and Women 40-44

Consolation Races: Men 50-54 and Women 30-34

Saturday, January 14th:

Championship Races: Men 45-49; Men 50-54; Men 30-34; Women 35-39; Men 35-39; Women 30-34; and Men 40-44

Consolation Races: Men 45-49; Men 30-34; Men 40-44

Louisville Cyclocross Derby presented by SRAM: Industry Race, run Little 500 style

Sunday, January 15th:

Championship Races: Women 55-59; Women 60-64; Women 65+; Men 60-64; Men 65-69; Men 70-74; Men 75+ ; Women 40-44; Men 55-59; Women 50-54; Women 45-49

Consolation Races: Women 40-44 (if required); Men 35-39; Women 35-39 (if required); and Men 55-59

Kids' Race