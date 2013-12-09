Redlands keeps Big Bear time trial in 2014 route
Four stages planned for April
Organisers of the Redlands Bicycle Classic announced today that the 2014 event will cover four stages between April 3 and 6, and will return again to the high altitude of Big Bear Lake for the time trial.
Related Articles
The race introduced the time trial in the 2013 edition, and it proved to be a popular test, won by Alison Powers and Chad Haga. While Powers went on to win the overall, Haga was overtaken by Francisco Mancebo on the last stage thanks to the generous time bonuses available in the Sunset circuit race.
"Last year we took on the challenge of bringing a time trial to City of Big Bear," Race Director Eric Reiser said. "The elevation and technical aspect of the TT provided a challenge for both racers and organizers alike."
The race will also return to the city of Beaumont, which this year hosted the second stage circuit race, and will likely again include the downtown Redlands criterium.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy