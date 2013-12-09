Redlands keeps Big Bear time trial in 2014 route

Image 1 of 3 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) with his overall GC win and yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 3 Men's Redlands TT podium (L-R): Tom Zirbel, 2nd; Chad Haga, 1st; David Williams, 3rd (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 3 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) focused on the steep climb day and came in third. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Organisers of the Redlands Bicycle Classic announced today that the 2014 event will cover four stages between April 3 and 6, and will return again to the high altitude of Big Bear Lake for the time trial.

The race introduced the time trial in the 2013 edition, and it proved to be a popular test, won by Alison Powers and Chad Haga. While Powers went on to win the overall, Haga was overtaken by Francisco Mancebo on the last stage thanks to the generous time bonuses available in the Sunset circuit race.

"Last year we took on the challenge of bringing a time trial to City of Big Bear," Race Director Eric Reiser said. "The elevation and technical aspect of the TT provided a challenge for both racers and organizers alike."

The race will also return to the city of Beaumont, which this year hosted the second stage circuit race, and will likely again include the downtown Redlands criterium.