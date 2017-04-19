Recon Ride: Liege-Bastogne-Liege - Podcast
Previewing the parcours and the contenders for the spring's final Monument
The Ardennes Classics reach their conclusion Sunday at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the last Monument of the spring.
Top-shelf climbing legs, a punchy finish, tactical cunning and elite endurance are all valuable tools for a race that checks all the boxes for a major Classic; Liège is very long, very demanding and very, very old.
Can Movistar's Alejandro Valverde leverage his blazing form en route to a fourth career victory? Can Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski pick up the baton for defending champion Wout Poels – sidelined with a knee injury – and hunt down a second Monument win this year? Can Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) find his way back to the top of the podium in the race that saw him claim his first big one-day victory a few years ago?
With the Amstel Gold Race and La Flèche Wallonne lending a hand as guides for which riders are in form and motivated this April, the Recon Ride looks ahead to 'La Doyenne.'
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy