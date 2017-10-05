Recon Ride: Il Lombardia - Podcast

Diego Rosa, Esteban Chaves and RIgoberto Uran in the finale of Il Lombardia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Talk of 'The Classics' tends to invoke thoughts of spring in northern Europe, but the fifth of the five Monuments gets underway in October in Italy. Il Lombardia kicks off Saturday in Bergamo, offering the climbers a tasty opportunity to nab a big one-day win before the road cycling season comes to a close.

2016 winner Esteban Chaves won't be in attendance after crashing hard at the Giro dell'Emilia, but 2015 winner Vincenzo Nibali will be, one of several big names on the always impressive start list.

The Recon Ride previews 'the race of the falling leaves', looking into the route and the favourites, with a bit of expert analysis from Lotto Soudal's Tim Wellens.

