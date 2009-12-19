Rebellin's CONI hearing postponed
Rebellin awaits Olympic decision, Di Luca reacts to prospect of three-year ban
Davide Rebellin's hearing before the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) scheduled for this past week has been postponed due to a scheduling conflict. No new date was announced.
Related Articles
Italian Olympic Committee summons Rebellin
Di Luca positive for CERA in Giro
Rebellin returns Olympic silver medal, repays winnings
Rebellin had an appointment on the same day with the Monaco Cycling Federation. Rebellin lives in Monaco and therefore rides under a license issued by that federation. The Italian tested positive for the EPO derivative CERA at the Beijing Olympics last summer.
CONI wants three-years for Di Luca
Italian Danilo Di Luca has reacted to news that CONI is recommending a three-year ban for him after two positive tests for CERA at this year's Giro d'Italia. “I feel calm and remain confident of being able to demonstrate my innocence at the appropriate time and place.”
Both riders have denied doping.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy