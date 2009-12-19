Rebellin's CONI hearing postponed

Di Luca and Rebellin close by (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Davide Rebellin's hearing before the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) scheduled for this past week has been postponed due to a scheduling conflict. No new date was announced.

Rebellin had an appointment on the same day with the Monaco Cycling Federation. Rebellin lives in Monaco and therefore rides under a license issued by that federation. The Italian tested positive for the EPO derivative CERA at the Beijing Olympics last summer.

CONI wants three-years for Di Luca

Italian Danilo Di Luca has reacted to news that CONI is recommending a three-year ban for him after two positive tests for CERA at this year's Giro d'Italia. “I feel calm and remain confident of being able to demonstrate my innocence at the appropriate time and place.”

Both riders have denied doping.