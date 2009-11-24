Rebellin to resume training

Italy's Davide Rebellin promises to return to cycling (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Davide Rebellin is continuing with his preparations for the coming season, despite the threat of a two-year-suspension, fines and the loss of his Olympic medal. He announced this week on Facebook that he is returning to training and planning his 2010 schedule.

“Since no one has asked for my schedule, I will put it online myself,” he wrote, according to the Dutch press agency dea. “As of Monday I will resume training. The following days I will give more information over my preparations for the new season.

“Everyone has nailed me to the pillory, but I will return in competition to show everyone who Davide Rebellin is,” he declared.

The 38-year-old tested positive for the EPO derivative CERA at the Beijing Olympic games. Earlier this month the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that he was disqualified for doping,and asked the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) to strip him of his silver medal. CONI also said it will ask him to repay the €75,000 it awarded him, as well as damages.

Rebellin denied the doping charges and said that he would appeal the IOC's decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed

The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.