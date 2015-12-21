Reader Poll 2015: Did you win Fabian Cancellara's Trek Domane?
Cancellara reveals winner in video message
Over the past few weeks we’ve been revealing the category winners in the Cyclingnews reader poll, as voted by you. Each entrant in the poll also earned themselves a chance to win Fabian Cancellara’s Trek Domane.
Readers voted for their favourites in their tens of thousands and in this special video Cancellara reveals who the lucky winner of his bike is.
