Reactions from the Vuelta's 12th stage

Matt Goss (HTC-Columbia) - third on stage, 160th overall @ 2:06:15: "To have Lars [Bak] in the breakaway saved us a lot of work but it was pretty hectic the whole race. And it was dangerous as well just before the end.

"The wind at the finish made it tricky too. We knew we had to be first in the last corner and we took it very fast. It's nice to win again; we hadn't done it since the team time trial on day one. Everyone in the HTC-Columbia team is happy."

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) - 44th on stage, overall leader: "This was a stage for pure sprinters and the scenario has been according to what everybody planned.

"One day after winning in Pal, I had good legs and I was very happy to wear the red jersey. My team did a great job to protect me, notably in the finale when there was a lot of tension. One more good day at the office has passed!"

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) - 10th on stage, 32nd overall @ 9:56: "I was well positioned until the last curve. For that I'm happy with my sprint today. But I have used my brakes a very little bit in that curve and that's the difference between me and the pure sprinters who pass with no fear and no braking."

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) - second on stage, 154th overall @ 2:01:26: "It was completely possible to win today, even though Cavendish had a great lead out. But Andreas Stauff from Quick Step almost fell in the last corner while I was closing it. We lost the race in the last turn, also because of the dirt on the road."

Yauheni Hutarovich (Française des Jeux) - 22nd on stage, 140th overall @ 1:54:15: "I lost Cavendish's wheel with 500 metres to go. It's a pity because I didn't move away from his wheel from 3km to go till 500 metres. When I was boxed in, I didn't manage to change gear and it was game over for me."

Mario Scirea, Liquigas-Doimo directeur sportif: "Our sprinters [Daniele Bennati and Jacopo Guarnieri] and other guys might have missed out in today's sprint because it was a hard day all stage long. The bunch went flat out all the time."

Perrig Quéméneur (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) - 159th on stage, 105th overall @ 1:20:28: "I feel good at this Vuelta. I'm happy with my first Grand Tour. That's why I broke away again today.

"It was a half-arsed front group because of the presence of three riders from Xacobeo-Galicia, notably David Garcia Dapena. The bunch would have never let him too far ahead. Therefore I've never believed in our chances to contest the stage win but it was so good to be at the front!"