Ratti tests positive for EPO

Eddy Ratti (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) tested positive for EPO in an out-of-competition test last month. He is pictured here in 2008 while a member of Italian team Nippo-Endeka (Image credit: Sirotti)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has announced the provisional suspension of De Rosa-Stac Plastic rider Eddy Ratti after he returned positive test results for EPO.

Related Articles Ratti to Naturino

The 32 year-old Italian tested positive for the illegal blood booster in an out-of-competition urine test conducted on January 21. The sample was analysed at the World Anti-Doping Agency's approved laboratory in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The UCI announced that Ratti's test had been carried out as part of his profile for the biological passport programme.

"This sample was collected as part of the UCI’s focused testing program to ensure that all new riders in the biological passport programme were adequately tested before the start of the new season," read the UCI's statement.

Ratti can request counter-analysis of a B-sample.

He joined Professional Continental team De Rosa - Stac Plastic this year having had his 2009 season with Amica Chips-Knauf cut short following a series of doping scandals that forced the squad to fold.

Ratti began his 11-year professional career at Mapei-Quick Step in 2000 and was a winner of a stage at the Regio Tour and Tre Valli Varesine during his three-year tenure with the team.

In 2008, he won the GP Industria & Artigianato - Larciano and a stage of the Brixia Tour while riding for Nippo – Endeka.