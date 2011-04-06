Rasmussen winning less but happy at HTC-Highroad

Image 1 of 2 Denmark's Alex Rasmussen looks pretty pleased with the evening's progress (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 2 of 2 Lars Bak and Alex Rasmussen head out for a ride. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Alex Rasmussen has accepted that he probably will not get as many wins with HTC-Highroad as he did last season with Team Saxo Bank, but the Dane is still happy that he changed teams.

"I'm probably not going to win as much as I could have done at Saxo Bank, where I had lots of chances. I can't even see where I should get a result,” he told the Ritzau news agency. “Every time I come to a race, we have a sprinter who is faster than I am.”

However the 26-year-old is not angry. “It's probably healthy for me that it is this way. I'll have to be in a break if I want to get a result.”

Rasmussen is happy to help his teammates, but didn't feel as if he had really done that so far. “I feel comfortable with that role as long I can do something useful. But I have felt reasonably useless here in Belgium,” he said.

“The frustration in these races is that no matter how good a result the team has, you don't feel that you have contributed something.”

Rasmussen is riding today's Scheldeprijs in support of Mark Cavendish, who won the race in 2007. He will then make his Paris-Roubaix debut on Sunday.