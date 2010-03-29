Rasmussen blames everyone but himself

Image 1 of 2 According to Michael Rasmussen teams are starting to circle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Michael Rasmussen returns with the Italian Miche team. (Image credit: Miche)

Michael Rasmussen is a bitter man who feels that the cycling world has treated him unfairly. “If some persons were dead and buried, I would probably be happier, but I am not going to hire a couple of Colombian gangsters to make it a reality,” he said.

“Of course it's a big thing, and it's even worse to say it aloud, but I just say what I think and I am not ashamed of that,” he told the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

“I was wrongfully deprived of a sure victory in the Tour de France and it is a huge loss,” he continued. “This naturally brings a violent reaction with it.”

One of the objects of his displeasure is UCI chief Patrick McQuaid, but in an interview with the Danish website Weekendavisen.dk, he also mentioned Tour de France organisers ASO, the Danish Cycling Union and its president Jasper Worre, his former team Rabobank, the Danish government and the Danish sports media.

“I should have changed my nationality back in 2005,” Rasmussen said. “I should have become a Mexican national, so I would never have had any problems with the Danish Cycling Union and its president Jasper Worre.”

Rasmussen was removed from the 2007 Tour de France while leading the race. He was later suspended for two years for violating the whereabouts requirements, having lied as to where he was while preparing for the Tour. He returned the end of last season with a small Mexican team and this year rides for the Italian Continental team Miche Silver Cross.