‘Raising the bar’ in Australia – A first Surf Coast Classic for the women and a category bump in 2026

Race director Scott Sunderland discusses the evolution of midweek races before the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Race director Scott Sunderland prepares to wave off the riders for the women's Surf Coast Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

The COVID-19 race cancellations of 2021 and 2022 put a serious dent in the evolution and growth of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race but 2025 sees the addition of the mid-week Surf Coast Classic races for men and women before the WorldTour races at the weekend.

"But we're here today. In 2025 we have a Women's one day Surf Coast Classic and the men's so we're really, really happy." Race director Scott Sunderland said with pride after working to develop the races after the pandemic.

