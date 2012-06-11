RadioShack-Nissan selects preliminary Tour de France team

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Frank and Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 3 Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) on the front of the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The Radioshack Nissan Trek team management made a pre-selection of 14 riders for the 2012 Tour de France, which is scheduled to start June 30 and end on July 22.

The selected riders include Fabian Cancellara, Jakob Fuglsang, Tony Gallopin, Linus Gerdemann, Markel Irizar, Andreas Klöden, Maxime Monfort, Yaroslav Popovych, Gregory Rast, Hayden Roulston, Andy Schleck, Fränk Schleck, Jens Voigt and Haimar Zubeldia.

Andy Schleck was recently named the 2010 Tour de France champion after Alberto Contador was disqualified per his doping ban. Cadel Evans is the defending Tour de France champion.

American Chris Horner, who had been hoping to make the team, was not selected.

The final roster of nine riders will be announced in the week of June 18.