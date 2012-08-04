RadioShack announces Utah and Eneco teams

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti)

RadioShack has announced its line-ups for both the Eneco Tour and the Tour of Utah. As expected the American WorldTour team has selected a strong US contingent for Utah, with Chris Horner and former US national champion Matthew Busche set to lead. They will be supported by George Bennett, Ben King, Joost Posthuma, Thomas Rohregger, Jens Voigt and Oliver Zaugg.

The six day event kicks off on August 7 with a 211 kilometre stage around Ogden. The race distance has been increased from 2011 and along with 37,000 vertical feet of climbing, the race includes a new road race on the final day in Park City, via the summit of Empire Pass.

Defending champion and former RadioShack rider Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) has already announced that he will ride.

The Eneco Tour, in which Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff-Bank) returns to competition, starts on August 6 and sees RadioShack line up with a diverse squad.

While Andy Schleck continues his injury rehabilitation, his brother Frank deals with the consequences of his Tour positive and Jakob Fuglsang is held from racing, the team will be looking for results from Tony Gallopin, Linus Gerdemann, and Markel Irizar. The full line-up includes Jan Bakelants, Ben Hermans, Giacomo Nizzolo, Nelson Oliveira & Robert Wagner.

Eneco Tour (Ned/Bel) – UCI WorldTour (August 6-12)

Riders: Jan Bakelants, Tony Gallopin, Linus Gerdemann, Ben Hermans, Markel Irizar, Giacomo Nizzolo, Nelson Oliveira & Robert Wagner

Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah (USA) – UCI 2.1 (August 7-12)

Riders: George Bennett, Matthew Busche, Chris Horner, Ben King, Joost Posthuma, Thomas Rohregger, Jens Voigt & Oliver Zaugg