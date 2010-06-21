Rabobank's Ten Dam injured in auto accident

Dutch rider Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) was relaxed ahead of the last stage. (Image credit: Monika Prell/Cyclingnews.com)

Laurens ten Dam's streak of bad luck is continuing. The Rabobank rider, who is recovering from serious injuries suffered in a Tour de Suisse crash, was injured again in an auto accident on Monday.

Ten Dam suffered two broken vertebrae, a fractured wrist and chin, and a severe concussion after crashing on the final descent of the second stage in Switzerland. He only recently returned home from the hospital in Sion, Switzerland.

According to his team, on Monday after noon the car in which he was riding was hit from behind. "Following the accident Laurens has (even more) pain in the back and neck. The situation is under control, we will watch closely how it develops, "said team doctor Dion van Bommel.

