Rabobank not satisfied with first part of Classics season

Image 1 of 3 Lars Boom (Rabobank) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 3 Theo Bos (Rabobank) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Matti Breschel and Maarten Tjallingii on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Rabobank hasn't had a bad early Classics season – but it also hasn't had a good one. In Paris-Roubaix “we were close to the podium. But you're never satisfied because you want to win,” said team manager Harald Knebel.

Lars Boom was sixth in Paris-Roubaix, Theo Bos third in the Scheldeprijs and Matti Breschel ninth in the Tour of Flanders. “That is all at a good level, but it could have been more,” Knebel told nusport.nl

The good thing is that “the team continues to fight. That's sport: keep fighting. This is an important season and our riders must go for the wins, like Breschel and Boom."

"And that's what I want to see, even later in the climbing classics. In the beginning of the season I have not seen it, but this indicates that the level is there."

However, the team is also taking steps to ensure that things change, but those steps are not public.

"It's really clear to our team. There are conversations in which we let them know that we expect more,” Knebel said. “But we keep internal."

"You know when coaching: one time it's a kick in the ass, the next time, a pat on the head. Who we do what to, and when, stays internal.”