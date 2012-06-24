Rabobank looking for national championship success

Image 1 of 4 Niki Terpstra (Milram) in his new national champion's jersey (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 4 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank Cycling Team) thought he'd won (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) works to defend his yellow jersey (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 4 Niki Terpstra (Milram) wins the Dutch road title (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Rabobank may be the largest Dutch team in the WorldTour but that hasn’t always brought success at the national championships. In fact, it’s been three years since a Rabobank rider has claimed the title when Koos Moerenhout won the race. The 2010 edition spelled the end of a four-year winning streak when Niki Terpstra overpowered a 19-rider Rabobank line up to beat Pieter Weening and Lars Boom.

Last year it was Pim Ligthart (Vanconsoleil - DCM) who crossed the line in first place when again, a Rabobank rider was relegated to the second step on the podium.

This time they seek to win the title with Robert Gesink, Steven Kruijswijk and Bauke Mollema seemingly in great form following their rides in last week’s Tour de Suisse. The three will also ride the Tour with Gesink and Mollema looking for a high place finish and supported by Kruijswijk, who poses a hidden threat "to surprise everyone with a good final GC placement and thereby take a shot at the white jersey" according to rabobsport.com.

The Netherlands road championships will be held over 22 laps of a 10.3km circuit for a total of 228.8km.

