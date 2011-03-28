Rabobank-Giant Offroad team presented in Apeldoorn
17 racers representing second-year Dutch team
The Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team was presented at the Omnisportcentre in Apeldoorn the Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team late last week as the UCI Track World Championships were happening. The Dutch UCI-registered team includes both mountain bikers and cyclo-cross racers.
Jan ten Tusscher is managing the second-year team after a successful first year in which mountain biker Jelmer Jubbega won the Dutch under 23 mountain bike title, and Henk Jaap Moorlag is the currently top-ranked under 23 mountain bike rider according to the UCI. Dutch cyclo-cross rider Lars van der Haar also won the under 23 national, European and world championships and was first in the Under 23 World Cup cyclo-cross.
In 2011, the Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team includes 17 riders. With the signings of American Katie Compton and Kiwi Rosara Joseph, the team has added its first female racers.
So far this season, Joseph has already won her national cross country championship and the Oceania cross country title. Compton is coming off winning five UCI Cyclo-cross World Cups and she won silver at Worlds. She is the current US short track national champion.
Dutchman Michiel van der Heijden is also new to the team. he was the Dutch and World Champion junior cross country champion in 2010. Compatriot Niels Wubben, who was the runner up at the Under 23 European cross country championships, has also signed with the team.
2011 Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
Men
Bart Aernouts (Bel)
Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)
Adam Craig (USA)
Emiel Dolfsma (Ned)
Gerben de Knegt (Ned)
Fabian Giger (Swi)
Jelmer Jubbega (Ned)
Tim Lemmers (Ned)
Emil Lindgren (Swe)
Marco Minnaard (Ned)
Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned)
Mike Teunissen (Ned)
Lars van der Haar (Ned)
Michiel van der Heijden (Ned)
Niels Wubben (Ned)
Women
Katherine Compton (USA)
Rosara Joseph (NZl)
Staff
Jan ten Tusscher (Manager)
Richard Groenendaal (Coach)
Leo van Zeeland (Coach)
