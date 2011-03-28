Rabobank-Giant Offroad team presented in Apeldoorn

Image 1 of 21 The Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team includes mountain bike and cyclo-cross racers. (Image credit: Marcel Slagman) Image 2 of 21 Doug Eldridge of DLE Agency and his client Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant) (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 3 of 21 The Rabobank Giant Offroad Team (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 4 of 21 Some of the Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 5 of 21 Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant) and her agent Doug Eldridge of DLE Agency (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 6 of 21 Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant) and her agent Doug Eldridge of DLE Agency (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 7 of 21 New signing Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant) with a team representative and her agent Doug Eldridge of DLE Agency (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 8 of 21 Rosara Joseph and Katherine Compton are the first women on the Rabobank-Giant Offroad team (Image credit: Marcel Slagman) Image 9 of 21 Fabian Giger, team manager Jan ten Tusscher, Emil Lindgren and MTB-coach Leo van Zeeland. (Image credit: Marcel Slagman) Image 10 of 21 Katie Compton stands with her new Rabobank Giant teammates (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 11 of 21 The Rabobank Giant Team was introduced in the Netherlands. (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 12 of 21 The Rabobank Giant Offroad Team (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 13 of 21 Katie Compton (Rabobank Giant) could probably give some of these racers some tips after her many years of velodrome racing. (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 14 of 21 Katie Compton and Rosara Joseph watch the action at the UCI Track World Championships. Compton is a former track star. (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 15 of 21 Katie Compton and Rosara Joseph (Rabobank Giant) (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 16 of 21 Rabobank Giant Off road riders pose for some team photos (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 17 of 21 Rabobank Giant Off road team racers (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 18 of 21 Rabobank Giant riders await their call up at the team presentation (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 19 of 21 Katie Compton is introduced at the Rabobank Giant team presentation (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 20 of 21 Rosara Joseph and Katie Compton are the female Rabobank-Giant Offroad team members (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 21 of 21 Dutch mountain bike talent, Henk Jaap Moorlag, the current leader in the UCI U23 rankings. (Image credit: Marcel Slagman)

The Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team was presented at the Omnisportcentre in Apeldoorn the Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team late last week as the UCI Track World Championships were happening. The Dutch UCI-registered team includes both mountain bikers and cyclo-cross racers.

Related Articles Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team signs Compton and Joseph

Jan ten Tusscher is managing the second-year team after a successful first year in which mountain biker Jelmer Jubbega won the Dutch under 23 mountain bike title, and Henk Jaap Moorlag is the currently top-ranked under 23 mountain bike rider according to the UCI. Dutch cyclo-cross rider Lars van der Haar also won the under 23 national, European and world championships and was first in the Under 23 World Cup cyclo-cross.

In 2011, the Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team includes 17 riders. With the signings of American Katie Compton and Kiwi Rosara Joseph, the team has added its first female racers.

So far this season, Joseph has already won her national cross country championship and the Oceania cross country title. Compton is coming off winning five UCI Cyclo-cross World Cups and she won silver at Worlds. She is the current US short track national champion.

Dutchman Michiel van der Heijden is also new to the team. he was the Dutch and World Champion junior cross country champion in 2010. Compatriot Niels Wubben, who was the runner up at the Under 23 European cross country championships, has also signed with the team.



2011 Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team

Men

Bart Aernouts (Bel)

Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)

Adam Craig (USA)

Emiel Dolfsma (Ned)

Gerben de Knegt (Ned)

Fabian Giger (Swi)

Jelmer Jubbega (Ned)

Tim Lemmers (Ned)

Emil Lindgren (Swe)

Marco Minnaard (Ned)

Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned)

Mike Teunissen (Ned)

Lars van der Haar (Ned)

Michiel van der Heijden (Ned)

Niels Wubben (Ned)

Women

Katherine Compton (USA)

Rosara Joseph (NZl)

Staff

Jan ten Tusscher (Manager)

Richard Groenendaal (Coach)

Leo van Zeeland (Coach)