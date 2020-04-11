Quiz: Pick the Paris-Roubaix podium finishers

Paris-Roubaix might be postponed for the 2020 season, but there are still decades of cobbled glory to remember. This quiz will test your knowledge of the Paris-Roubaix podiums!

You have three minutes to pick through a list of 50 names, only 43 of which actually finished on the podium in Roubaix.

Be quick because you only have three minutes to find them all, but be careful with your choices because one wrong answer will end the quiz!