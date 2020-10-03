Quiz: Can you name every Giro d'Italia winner since 1980?

The Giro d’Italia kicks off this weekend in Palermo, five months after it was first scheduled to take place in May and unusually coming after the Tour de France and at the same time as the cobbled Classics.

Since 1980, there have been 32 winners of the Giro’s iconic pink jersey, but of the 176 riders on the start line this year, only one is a former winner of the race. Unsurprisingly, home riders have fared best at the Giro, with the majority of the victors coming from Italy over the years - will that be the case again in 2020?

So can you name all 32 riders to win the race overall in the past 50 years? You’ve got 10 minutes to do as best you can.

